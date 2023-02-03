VERIFY: Why Alex Murdaugh is allowed to eat during his murder trial

Alex Murdaugh has been seen eating numerous times during his double murder trial. Is that always allowed? Here's what we found.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is entering the closing stages with the prosecution and defense making their final arguments to the jury.

As the jurors prepare to ask questions during deliberation, many people have their own questions about the trial. Some people have noticed Murdaugh's body language during the trial. One viewer reached out to VERIFY about Murdaugh being allowed to eat at the defense table during the trial and if that's always allowed in court.

VIEWER QUESTION

"I'm calling about the trial, and I'm just curious, I live in California, and I have never seen a trial here where the defendant is allowed to eat candy and snacks while they are being tried for a murder that just boggles me."

- Susan Hemstreet

SOURCES

Attorney Gary Mauney, partner at Mauney PLLC

Colleton County Court in South Carolina, where the trial is taking place

WHAT WE FOUND

First, WCNC Charlotte looked at footage from the trial itself. In a video, you can see the Murdaugh chewing. In a screenshot, you can see a bag of snacks in front of him.

"It's frequently the case the judge allows parties to bring in water and then sometimes, — not always — allow them to bring in snacks and that sort of thing," Mauney said.

Mauney said this decision is up to the judge, who sets forth the courtroom etiquette.

"It depends on the judge, Mauney said." At the beginning of the trial or any kind of extended hearing, it's often the case that your attorneys and clients are not going to get frequent breaks."

In the trial footage, you can also see the prosecution had water bottles, coffee and cough drops at their table. Some of the courtroom staff also had drinks and coffee.

"You would not want to sit at the counsel's table and be eating if the judge had not permitted you to do so," Mauney said.

VERIFY also reached out to Colleton County Courts to see if the judge granted this. The courts haven't responded to that question at this time.

On their website for the Murdaugh trail, it does state no cellphones, liquids, gels, lighters, matches or any object that may activate metal detectors. So although not all judges will approve food and drinks in the courtroom during a trial, Mauney said some can and do.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.