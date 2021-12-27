UPMC provides post Christmas Covid update

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Central PA

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Covid-19 cases continue to rise through out the country and right here in Central Pennsylvania. Medical professionals at UPMC are monitoring the virus and the toll it is taking on local communities.

"It has been going up really since Thanksgiving. We are seeing levels that we basically saw last winter," said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease expert at UPMC.

With the Christmas holiday behind us, doctors are worried that Covid-19 cases could increase after people gathered over the weekend. The Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays combined with cold weather typically raise concerns over a surge in respiratory viruses such as Covid-19.

"In the past the cases have gone up after each of these holidays. What we are hoping is that enough people are vaccinated so that we don't see a quote unquote surge," said Dr. Goldman.

Dr. Goldman says most of the health care system's hospitals are near or over capacity. According to Dr. Goldman, 9 out of every 10 Covid patients who get hospitalized are unvaccinated.

"90% of the patients who end up in the hospital with Covid are unvaccinated. Roughly 95% who end up in the ICU are unvaccinated. And roughly 98 to 99% of those who die are unvaccinated." said Dr. Goldman.

With a potential surge in cases on the way, many more folks will look to get tested for the virus. The hospital system wants to remind people that the Emergency room is not a place to get tested.

"We really want the emergency rooms for people that have true emergencies and are very sick. You will end up waiting a long time if you go and aren't all that ill," said Dr. Goldman.