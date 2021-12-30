Turnpike tolls set to increase on January 2

Tolls will increase by 5% for E-ZPass and Toll By Plate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The start of the New Year brings with it an increase in tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting Sunday, January 2, tolls will go up by 5% for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved the increase in July 2021.

This is the first time in six years that the annual increase has been less than 6%.

Here are a few examples of rate changes drivers will see:

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate customers.

The passenger-vehicle toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The Turnpike Commission forecasts future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, then 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.