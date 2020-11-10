Trump and Biden both scheduled for PA campaign stops

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — President Donald Trump plans to be in Johnstown, in Cambria County, on Tuesday.
Stops in Florida and Iowa are also planned for the week.
The president was released from a hospital a little less than a week ago after contracting coronavirus.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is set to hold a town hall on Thursday in Philadelphia.
The town hall will be broadcast on WNEP and ABC.
The town hall takes the place of a second presidential debate.
The debate was scrapped after President Trump's campaign refused to take part in a "virtual debate" with Biden.