Trump and Biden both scheduled for PA campaign stops

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — President Donald Trump plans to be in Johnstown, in Cambria County, on Tuesday.

Stops in Florida and Iowa are also planned for the week.

The president was released from a hospital a little less than a week ago after contracting coronavirus.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is set to hold a town hall on Thursday in Philadelphia.

The town hall will be broadcast on WNEP and ABC.

The town hall takes the place of a second presidential debate.