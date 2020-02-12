Tornado touches down in Montgomery County

The tornado took down dozens of trees and damaged some homes and businesses in the area.

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado touched down in the Philadelphia suburbs yesterday.

The tornado touched down northeast of Norristown.

The twister took down dozens of trees and scattered debris through the area. It damaged homes and businesses.

Residents of the area admit they were caught off guard by the severe weather on the final day of November.

"My cell phone goes off with a tornado alert and kind of looked at it sideways and then all of a sudden I heard the freight train," said Mark Savini of Montgomery Township.

No one was hurt.