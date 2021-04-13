Staying Safe with Stormtracker 16 Spring Edition

The Stormtracker 16 Team prepares you for Spring and Summer Severe Weather Season.

STAYING SAFE WITH STORMTRACKER 16

WEDNESDAY AT 7:30PM

WNEP-TV

The team looks out for us with this Spring Edition.

Joe Snedeker starts us off with just how thunderstorms are formed. The Marywood University meteorology department steps in to help him out.

Valerie Smock is up next with flash floods and straight line winds. See how they form and how to stay safe.

Kurt Aaron dodges lightning bolts for an electrifying look at high energy strikes.

Ally Gallo updates us on the safe ways to shelter in place when the monster tornado comes rolling down the tracks.

Finally, John Hickey goes high in the sky to spot wildfires and checks in with the Boy Scouts of America on how to construct a safe fire ring.