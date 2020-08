A satellite internet company is offering $1,000 to whoever can go live in an RV without internet for 48 hours straight.

How would you like to get paid to go on vacation?

A Utah-based company called Satellite Internet is offering $1,000 to do a digital detox. Here's how you get the cash: you need to spend 48 hours in an RV at one of our country's National Parks with zero internet access.

The company won't provide the camper, but it will reimburse you the cost of the rental on top of the $1,000.