Police said the children were found safe and they were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The children have since been reunited with their families.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of kidnapping two young children from Zanesville on Thursday that prompted an AMBER Alert was arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Zanesville Police Department received a call around 5:15 p.m. about an unlocked vehicle that was taken from the 500 block of Main Street with a 1-year-old and 3-year-old inside.

Police said the children's mother was dropping off another child at a dance studio and left her vehicle unlocked. When she came back, the vehicle and the children were gone.

Authorities found and reviewed surveillance video which showed a potential suspect walking in an alley south of where the vehicle was stolen.

A citizen saw the vehicle in the Washington, Pennsylvania and called Pennsylvania State Police, who found the vehicle at 7:55 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Thomas Pritchard, of Zanesville, and he was booked into the Washington County Jail without bail.