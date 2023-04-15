Last year, Lorie Hagar found out she needed a new kidney. Now, her employer is helping spread the word.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York native Lorie Hagar was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease nearly a decade ago.

"For eight years I've been managing with medication and that kind of thing," Hagar said. "Then in February of 2022, my nephrologist told me I had progressed into stage five kidney disease and that it was time to start the transplant process."

Hagar said she's not in pain and has not needed dialysis, but her kidney function is down to 13%. She's needs a new kidney, but finding a perfect match isn't easy.

Hagar is already on the deceased donor list, but knows it could be a long wait.

"In this area your average wait time is five to six years for a deceased kidney donor," Hagar said. "Sitting and going through those classes and learning all of that stuff and going through that process, I really am not great at waiting. I like to be proactive."

Hagar decided to search for a living donor and turned to her employer, First Capital Federal Credit Union, for help.

"When one of our own reaches out and says 'I need help,' we absolutely, without hesitation, will stand up and help her in any way that we can," said Sue DeStephano, president and CEO of First Capital Federal Credit Union.

First Capital's marketing department helped create "share your spare" signs and posted them at every branch. Another local company took out a digital billboard sharing Hagar's story.

"We all wore green wristbands yesterday at work, just to show our support," DeStephano said. "It was blue and green day. Every single person is behind Lorie because she's an awesome person."

"I'm so grateful for everything that they've done for me and my family," Hagar said.

Hagar is hopeful that she'll soon receive the call she's waiting for.

"You try not to let that get you down, you know what I mean, that there's been no calls," she said. "I try to look at it in a positive way. It's just that the right person hasn't seen my message yet."

Hagar is still looking for a living kidney donor.

Visit her on Facebook at Lorie Hager needs a kidney or call (717) 231-8757 if you would like to donate.