Cynthia Black was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse and felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2020.

A York County woman was convicted of abuse of a corpse and two felonies on Wednesday after she hid her dead grandmother in a freezer and collected the dead woman's Social Security payments.

On February 7, 2019 around 5:00 p.m., State Police received a call from people inspecting the property on Kralltown Road in Warrington Township to potentially buy it from the bank, Fannie Mae.

While the callers were inspecting an outbuilding on the property, they proceeded to check the inside of a white chest freezer.

Upon opening it, they discovered skeletal remains of a human in black trash bags, with a blanket placed over the bags.

After a search of the previous listed owners of the property, police discovered Cynthia Black was the last known owner.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Black said she cared for her grandmother, Glenora Delahay.

Black told police that she received financial compensation from Delahay for the care and continued to receive the financial compensation meant for Delahay after her death.

She admitted to police that she failed to acknowledge Delahay’s death and believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age at the time.

Police proceeded to search Black’s home, where they seized various items of drug paraphernalia and a large box with various financial documents.