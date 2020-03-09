Wolf, Fetterman call for legalization of recreational marijuana

The governor and lieutenant governor believe there are great benefits for Pennsylvania that come with legalization.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Thursday called on the legislature to take up the legalization of adult-use cannabis to help with the state's economic recovery.

Gov. Wolf said money raised by taxing legal marijuana could be earmarked to help struggling businesses in the state.

The governor mentioned the economic benefits states with legal adult-use cannabis have realized. There are now 11 states plus the District of Columbia with legalized cannabis.

The governor believes legalization will also create more outlets for important restorative justice programs in the commonwealth.

The governor and lieutenant governor first called on the legislature to consider adult-use cannabis legalization in September 2019 after Lt. Gov. Fetterman completed a statewide listening tour.

Along with the call to the General Assembly to pass legislation legalizing the sale and use of adult-use cannabis, Gov. Wolf proposed that a portion of the revenue be used to further restorative justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization.