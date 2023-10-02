Wildcat's Revenge, Hersheypark's newest roller coaster, will open June 2

The wood and steel hybrid will join an impressive 15-coaster collection at Hersheypark, which is now home to the most coasters in the Northeast.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark on Friday announced that Wildcat’s Revenge -- its first hybrid coaster -- will open to the public on June 2.

The wood and steel hybrid will join an impressive 15-coaster collection at Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park, which is now home to the most coasters in the Northeast.

Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, Wildcat's Revenge is a two-minute, thirty-six-second thrill ride that features a 140-foot hill with an 82-degree plunge. The roller coaster will hit speeds of up to 62 mph along the 3,510-foot track on the steel and wood structure, the park said.

Riders will also experience four inversions, including the "world's largest underflip," an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and dive down to the side.

Wildcat's Revenge also features a fully renovated coaster station with a design that harkens back to the 1923 Wild Cat station, with low-pitched gables around the roof's perimeter, according to Hersheypark.

Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride.

Hersheypark will open daily beginning Thursday, May 25, with the 11-acre Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park set to open on Saturday, May 27.

Hersheypark summer tickets include three parks in one featuring 70 rides and thrilling coasters, a full water park and a zoo, with summer getaways and entertainment throughout the destination.