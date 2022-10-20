How to identify and get rid of spotted lanternfly eggs

From September through June, identifying and destroying spotted lanternfly egg masses can play a critical role in stopping the invasion throughout Pennsylvania.

Spotted lanternfly eggs can be extremely versatile, resilient and difficult to identify.

Here are the best ways to identify and eradicate them:

Finding the eggs

According to Farm and Dairy, egg masses can attach and blend into almost any surface, making them difficult to identify. A list of items spotted lantern flies will lay eggs on includes:

Outdoor items:

Backpacks, basketball backboards, bicycles, boats/boat trailers, campers, ice chests, motorcycles, motorhomes, recreational vehicles, snowmobiles, tarps and tents.

Outdoor Household Items

Barrels, cardboard or wooden boxes, outdoor poles, plant containers, firewood, propane or oil tanks, trash cans, refrigerators/freezers, storage sheds, shutters, storm/screen doors and windows, window awnings and outdoor furniture.

Building Materials

Bricks/cinder blocks, cement mixing tubs, lumber, roofing materials, tools and toolboxes, workbenches, forklifts and pipes.

Yard and Garden Items

Dog houses, rabbit sheds, chicken coops, etc., barbecue grills, carts, cold frames, fencing, garden tillers, yard decorations, garden tools, backhoes, lawnmowers, signs and posts, storage sheds, tractors and trailers and trees, shrubs and plants.

Children’s Playthings

Playhouses, kiddie pools, bicycles, scooters, sandboxes, swing sets and trampolines.

What to look for

Identifying spotted lanternfly eggs can be difficult. The masses are laid in rows and then covered with a protective covering, according to The Virginia Department of Forestry.

The covering is white and glossy in color, as pictured below:

The coating will turn gray/brown as it dries, cracks, and fades over time. Sometimes, this covering even wears off, exposing the individual eggs.

An entire egg mass is about 1.5 inches long and looks extremely similar to a clay smudge.

How to avoid imposters

There are many look-alikes to spotted lanternfly egg masses. Lichen on tree branches can have a very similar shape, size and color.

Other insects lay similar-looking egg masses on similar surfaces to the invasive species. One example includes wheel bug eggs, which are actually a natural predator of lanternfly nymphs. One easy way to tell the difference is that wheel bug egg masses do not have a covering.

Another look-alike are Lymantria dispar egg masses, also known as gypsy or spongy moths, which have a similar shape to lanternfly eggs. However, they are generally known to be more fibrous and tanner in color.

A useful guide for identifying spotted lanternfly eggs can be found here.

Stopping the spread

There are two ways to kill egg masses. Once you've properly identified the eggs, grab a tool to scrap the eggs off the surface of whatever they are attached to.

The eggs should be scraped into a container filled with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. This is the most effective way to destroy the invasive species' eggs.