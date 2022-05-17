What to watch for in Pennsylvania governor's budget proposal

The mystery is in its final hours. Governor Wolf is set to announce the details of the 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, February 8.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf releases his proposed budget Tuesday, and parts of it have already leaked.

This is Tom Wolf's last year in office, so is his last budget.

The governor will once again propose the state spend more money on schools. We'll have to wait for the governor's budget address to learn how much.

The Associated Press reports Pennsylvania has plenty of cash to spend. It's because of an improving economy and pandemic aid money from the federal government.

Republican House and Senate leaders want Governor Wolf to pump the brakes and save that federal money to ward off future deficits.

The new budget, if passed by the general assembly on time, takes effect on July 1, 2022.

So, who replaces Wolf next year?

Josh Shapiro has clear sailing for the Democratic nomination, but it is a crowded Republican field. The party met over the weekend in Lancaster and declined to make an endorsement. It's a signal the race is wide open.

The Pennsylvania Primary is May 17, 2022.