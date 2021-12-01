Weis Markets recalling ice cream that may be contaminated with metal

Check your freezer! Weis Markets is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream because they might have metal pieces in them.

The Food and Drug Administration says Weis Markets has issued a recall for nearly 11,000, 48-ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream.

At least one customer has reported finding a piece of metal in their ice cream.

The ice creams are sold in 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

Weis is also recalling 502 three-gallon containers of Klein's vanilla dairy ice cream.