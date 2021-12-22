Police said Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR Park when two armed men demanded her keys.

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in a south Philadelphia park but wasn’t injured, police and her office said.

Police said Scanlon, D-Pa., was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys.

Scanlon's office said she was “physically unharmed. WPVI-TV reported that the congresswoman’s personal and government cellphones were inside along with her purse and identification.