UGI gas prices going up

The rising cost of natural gas will hit consumers as the home heating season begins.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The cost of heating your home is about to go up.

UGI Utilities announced Wednesday that its "purchased gas cost rates" are going up on September 1.

That means that gas customers will pay 7.6 percent more. The average monthly bill will go from $106.69 to $114.83.

Utilities are required by law to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly to customers without any markup.

Customers with a limited or fixed income can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

In addition to company-sponsored programs, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

UGI to Increase Natural Gas Costs on September 1 https://www.ugi.com/press/ugi-to-increase-natural-gas-costs-on-september-1/ Posted by UGI Utilities, Inc. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022