Tuition hike at Penn State

In-state students will see a 2.5% increase and tuition for out-of-state students goes up by 2.75%. It's the first increase since 2017-2018.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees has approved a $7.7 billion operating budget for the 2021-22 academic year that includes a 2.5% tuition increase for Pennsylvania resident undergraduates.

It's the first increase for resident undergraduate tuition since the 2017-18 academic year, following three consecutive years of tuition freezes, according to a release from the university.

All Pennsylvania resident undergraduate students at all campuses will see tuition rise by 2.5%.

At the University Park campus, lower-division resident undergraduate tuition will increase by $224 per semester, to $9,184, while lower-division resident undergraduates at the Commonwealth Campuses will see tuition increases ranging from $162 to $184 per semester, depending on the campus.

All nonresident undergraduate students and all graduate students, regardless of residency status, will see tuition increase by 2.75% for 2021-22.