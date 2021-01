The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission made the decision during its quarterly meeting on Monday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Anglers, mark your calendars. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced the first day of trout season.

Opening day has been set statewide for April 3. A statewide mentored youth day will be held the Saturday before, on March 27.

The Fish and Boat Commission has decided there will be no regional openings for trout season this year.

Trout stocking begins next month.