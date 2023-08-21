Trooper charged with homicide in fatal crash

The fiery wreck happened earlier this year in Tioga County.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper is charged with homicide for a fiery crash that killed a woman in Tioga County.

According to the attorney general's office, off-duty Trooper Michael Brown attempted to pass a vehicle illegally on Route 6 across double yellow lines. It happened in Sullivan Township on February 11, 2023.

Brown's vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver, Christine Woodward.

Brown was on his way to work at his barracks in Tioga County.

Brown is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle and five related summary traffic violations. He turned himself in Monday afternoon. Bail was set at $50,000.