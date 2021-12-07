The state is pledging $6.6 million toward the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were killed.

PITTSBURGH — The state of Pennsylvania is pledging $6.6 million toward redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the attack, said Monday that the state funding will help “transform this site that has been marked by horror .... into one full of hope, remembrance and education."

The money comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.