PennDOT issues travel restrictions due to winter storm

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT and the PA Turnpike are restricting traffic on highways throughout the area during the storm.
Commercial trucks were banned from interstates in the area starting at 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
At 7 p.m., trucks will not be allowed on the northeast extension of the turnpike either. Those restrictions are in place for the duration of the storm.
Officials from Pennsylvania Emergency Management, PennDOT, and the Turnpike Commission held a news conference on Sunday warning drivers of the dangers on the roads.
"Your goal today needs to be to safely reach your destination, not to safely reach your destination at any certain time. So, please adhere to the restrictions that are out there. We ask that if you see one lane open, it'll probably be the right lane unless there is an incident, we ask that you only pass if you absolutely have to because if that lane isn't touched, with the ice beneath it, that could be very very treacherous," said Mark Compton, CEO of PA Turnpike.
For a full list of travel restrictions, visit 511 PA by clicking here.
Check out severe weather tips on WNEP’s YouTube channel.