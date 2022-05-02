Today is the last day to register to vote in the primary election

The clock is ticking. Monday, May 2, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking. Monday, May 2, is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania's May 17 primary election.

There are two ways to do it. The first is to visit the voter registration office in your county. You can also go online.

There is a lot at stake. Voters will pick candidates for governor, United States Senate, United States Congress, all 203 state representatives, and half of the 50 member state senate.

It's rare that the governor's office and a United States Senate are both becoming vacant in the same year. Tom Wolf can't run for a third term as governor, and Senator Pat Toomey is not seeking re-election.