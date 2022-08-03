Thousands experiencing power outages in northeastern and central Pennsylvania

After heavy rains and strong winds whipped through northeastern and central Pennsylvania, thousands are without power.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands are without power after heavy rains and strong winds whipped through northeastern and central Pennsylvania Monday night.

Crews are out clearing roads like here on Route 590 near Lake Ariel in Wayne County.

Part of that road is shut down Tuesday morning.

A few miles away, a tree is blocking Wimmers Road near Mount Cobb in Lackawanna County.

Hundreds are without power around Lake Ariel.

PPL expects the power to be out for several hours across the area.

It's the same story in Schuylkill County.

Photos from Sskook News show dozens of trees and a telephone pole knocked down by strong wind, blocking Buck Mountain Road north of Ringtown for hours Monday night.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Schuylkill County are without power.

The utility companies hope to have power restored overnight or early Tuesday morning.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps: