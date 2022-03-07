Thousands experiencing power outages in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

After heavy rains and strong winds whipped through Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, thousands are without power.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands are without power Monday night after heavy rains and strong winds whipped through Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

According to PPL, more than 23,000 homes and businesses are in the dark.

In Schuylkill County, many people around Gordon are affected.

First Energy is also experiencing widespread outages with more than 7,400 also affected.

2,000 of the affected customers are in Wyoming County.

The utility companies hope to have power restored overnight or early Tuesday morning.

To see if your area is experiencing outages, head to PPL's outage map by clicking here.