THON 2022: Here's how to watch live and help celebrate 50 years of the Penn State Dance Marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON™) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon, with over 16,500 student volunteers supporting the fight against childhood cancer on February 18-20, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Over 600 students will stand for 46 hours to show support for children battling cancer and their families. Student volunteers work year-round to raise both funds and awareness while building relationships with families impacted by childhood cancer.

THON has raised over $190 million since partnering with Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in 1977 - raising over $10 million last year alone. The money funds innovative research and comprehensive care while ensuring that none of the 4,800 families see a medical bill. Events and fundraisers are held year-round to show support and raise funds, culminating with the dance marathon held each February.

Throughout THON Weekend, there will be numerous performances, as well as notable events like Pep Rally featuring Penn State’s Varsity Athletes. The final four hours will feature family speakers and the much-anticipated total reveal. The magic of THON can be felt throughout the weekend as thousands stand united in pursuit of a cure.

WNEP will be airing THON: 50 years for the kids, a special inside look at the Penn State Dance Marathon, Saturday at 7:00 pm on WNEP2.

