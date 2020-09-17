Pennsylvania court gives Democrats wins in mail-in vote case

The Supreme Court said mail-in ballots can be counted for three days after Election Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.

It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes - which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The court's ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

The court also ruled that the Green Party’s candidate for president didn't strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November’s election and cannot appear on it.

Thursday's decision is a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to recapture the critical battleground state’s electoral votes from President Donald Trump.

The court in a 5-2 Democratic majority reversed the ruling by a Republican judge on the candidacy of Howie Hawkins.