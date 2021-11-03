Sullivan listed as winner in Superior Court race

One seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court is up for grabs this year, as are two seats on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Two judges from each court are up for 10-year retention votes.

Sullivan was born in Philadelphia and attended Saint Joseph’s University and Temple University Beasley School of Law. Sullivan has served as a prosecutor in the Chester County District Attorney’s office, a deputy attorney general in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, a litigation attorney in private practice, and general counsel for a state university. She worked for nearly a decade as an assistant district attorney in Chester County from 2002 to 2012. In 2017, Sullivan became a PA Deputy Attorney General. Sullivan was unopposed in the Republican Primary in the spring.