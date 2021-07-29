Storm leaves path of destruction after 'dangerous tornado' spotted in Philadelphia region

A line of severe weather spawned multiple tornado warnings across the Philadelphia region on Thursday night.

At 5:50 p.m. a confirmed "dangerous tornado" was spotted near Lumberville moving at 25 mph toward Mercer County, NJ.

A similar dangerous tornado was confirmed near New Hope 10 minutes later, the NWS said.

As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose.

Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property.

No injuries have been reported.