Stay cool and support small businesses on the Scooped PA ice cream trail

The trail highlights 42 creameries around Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — July is national ice cream month, and there are few better ways to cool down during one of the hottest times of the year than with a tasty treat.

Take a trip along the 6th annual Scooped Pa. ice cream trail. The trail by the state Departments of Agriculture and Economic & Community Development highlights 42 participating creameries around the state, and in turn, the more than 5,000 Pennsylvania dairy farm families that they source from.

"It's really great that Pennsylvania came up with this idea," said Michael Miville from Lititz. "It gives families something to go out and do during these long, hot summer days. And it really helps with these small businesses that are trying to make a name."

Each stop is unique in its own way, like Oregon Dairy in Lancaster County.

"There are over 30 flavors [of ice cream] to choose from, so come on out," said Oregon Dairy store manager Jon Hurst. "You definitely wanna look at the menu before you come because there's a lot to think about."

Along with a delicious treat, Oregon Dairy also offers a family-friendly atmosphere and the chance to visit a few four-legged friends.

Another stop along the trail is Patches Family Creamery in Lebanon County.

There, you can shop for farm-fresh ingredients before grabbing a scoop of your favorite flavor.

There's also Fox Meadows Creamery, with locations in both Ephrata and Leola.

"We like to go run errands, but there's always ice cream involved," said Jeff Martin, who was visiting Fox Meadows Creamery in Clay Township.

All you need to participate is a smartphone and an appetite.

"The majority of our creameries, I would say all of our creameries, are small businesses. So, you're helping the local economy, you're helping family-owned businesses that are really a part of the communities in Pennsylvania," said Michael Chapaloney, the executive director of tourism for the Pa. Department of Economic & Community Development.

The cherry on top? Participants who stop at six of the 42 creameries along the trail will get an official engraved "Scooped" ice cream scoop.

Just ask for the store's specific four-digit code after you buy your ice cream.

The trail runs through September 16.

To sign up for the ice cream trail, click here.