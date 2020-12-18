x
Cases of COVID-19 rise in state prisons

Case numbers from state prisons affect total county numbers.
According to the Department of Corrections, several state prisons are dealing with rises in active COVID-19 cases.

SCI Dallas in Luzerne County currently has 1,463 active inmate cases and seven active staff cases as of Friday, Dec. 18. 

The Department of Corrections reported 595 active inmate cases and 20 active staff cases on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

SCI Waymart has 833 inmate cases and 20 staff cases.

SCI Muncy has 210 inmate cases and 15 staff cases.

SCI Mahanoy has 235 inmate cases and zero staff cases.

SCI Frackville has 57 inmate cases and five staff cases. 

Active cases reflect those who currently have COVID-19.

You can also view the active case numbers at the Department of Corrections website.

