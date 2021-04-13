x
State police to alter fitness standards that kept out women

The state police also agreed to make it a priority to hire up to 65 women for entry-level trooper positions.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are agreeing to pay more than $2 million into a compensation fund and are changing physical fitness standards to settle a lawsuit over how its trooper hiring practices ruled out otherwise qualified women. 

The U.S. Justice Department announced the proposed settlement Tuesday of litigation that was launched seven years ago.  A federal judge must give her final approval. 

The state police also agreed to make it a priority to hire up to 65 women for entry-level trooper positions. 

The Justice Department lawsuit claimed that nearly all male recruits met initial physical readiness tests, but about 30% of women failed.