State Police in Harrisburg release their Top 5 Most Wanted

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men has been asked to contact Troop H at 717-671-7500.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police - Troop H located in Harrisburg released their top five most wanted list.

They are as follows:

William Francis Guadette III, 78, from Hummelstown. He is wanted for statutory rapes, indecent assaults and victim intimidation of a minor between 2020-2021. He is described as 5'11", 175 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Ricky Jermaine Anderson, 42, from Steelton. He is wanted for a 2022 firearm offense in Harrisburg. Anderson is described as 5'11", 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fredrick J. Frank, 40, from Harrisburg. He is wanted for a 2021 drug distribution offense. Frank is 5'11", 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Christian Matthew Melones, 51, from Harrisburg. Melones is wanted for a 2021 hit-and-run crash involving an injury in West Hanover Township. He is 5'11", weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Azevedo Lewis Jr., 41, from Dauphin. He is wanted for a 2022 aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in Dauphin Borough. He is described as 5'9", 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.