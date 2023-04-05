The car reportedly reached speeds exceeding 130 MPH.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, May 5: State Police released the identities of the three people killed in a crash after a police pursuit yesterday.

Eric Carl, 37, of New Cumberland, Carly Taylor-Robinson, 26, of Harrisburg and Darun Alexander, 33, of Harrisburg, all died in the crash.

All three died of multiple traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle collision, according to the Dauphin County Coroner's Office. The manner of death in all three cases was ruled accidental.

According to PSP, Carl, the driver and registered owner of the vehicle, had an outstanding felony warrant for strangulation- domestic violence related.

During the following pursuit, the car reportedly reached speeds exceeding over 130 MPH before troopers lost the car.

Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered inside the car following the crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Previously: Three people are dead after an overnight police chase ended in a crash, Pennsylvania State Police announced this morning.

According to officials, the chase began around 1:35 a.m. on May 4 when troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The car allegedly did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.

Troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle near Exit 72 of Interstate 81 north in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Authorities say they canvassed the area and found the car they had been pursuing crashed into a tree. All three occupants of the vehicle were dead, troopers said.