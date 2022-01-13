Troopers seized $72 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other drugs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) troopers seized $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs throughout 2021, including $9,557,561 in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released Thursday.

For the year, state police troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin, and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics, the statistics state.

Troopers also claimed 2,415 doses of LSD worth $48,300 in 2021, including 487 doses worth $9,740 in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, state police troopers seized more than 141 pounds of cocaine, 133 pounds of methamphetamines, and over 25,000 opioid pills.

Troopers collected just under 5,000 pounds of processed marijuana in 2021, 952 marijuana plants, 508.19 pounds of solid marijuana THC, and 1,160.79 pints of liquid THC for the year, according to the statistics.

State Police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program throughout 2021, including 865 pounds in the fourth quarter.