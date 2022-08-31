State lists 36 counties under drought watch

Despite heavy rain this week, the state DEP has designated northeastern and central Pennsylvania under a drought watch.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has declared that northeastern and central Pennsylvania is now under a drought watch and is calling on residents to conserve water.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that 36 counties are in drought conditions. As a result, DEP is asking for a 5 to 10 percent reduction in water usage, about 3 to 6 gallons a day.

Some water companies have already asked users to limit their water use.

Tips on how to reduce water usage are posted on the DEP website.

Groundwater information from the USGS is available here.

DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties, Asks for Voluntary Water Conservation: https://bit.ly/3COBYlA DEP announced... Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday, August 31, 2022