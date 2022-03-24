State lawmaker proposes gas tax legislation

The price of gas remains high, and now a state lawmaker is trying to create some relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The cost of gas remains high throughout the state and the country.

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to pass legislation to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax.

State Representative Tony Deluca, a democrat from the Pittsburgh area, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would suspend the 58-cent gas tax and 74-cent diesel tax in the state for six months.

The bill would also require some owners of gas stations and oil companies to pass on the tax break to consumers or face potential lawsuits.