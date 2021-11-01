State employees who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

The five days of "verification leave" can be used between December 20 and March 31.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employees in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration are being offered five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The administration, in an email to employees Monday, said the five days of "verification leave" can be used between December 20 and March 31.

It says an employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave, it said.