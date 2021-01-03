Standardized tests postponed until the Fall

Students across Pennsylvania will not have to worry about taking standardized tests until the Fall.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Keystone exam and the Pennsylvania System of State Assessments, otherwise known as the P-S-S-A's are both normally given before the end of the school year.

But the Pennsylvania Department of Education submitted a letter to the U-S Department of Education, saying the state will give public schools the option to postpone those federally-required tests.