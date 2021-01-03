x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

State

Standardized tests postponed until fall

Students across Pennsylvania will not have to worry about taking standardized tests until the fall.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Keystone exam and the Pennsylvania System of State Assessments, otherwise known as the P-S-S-A's, are both normally given before the end of the school year.

But the Pennsylvania Department of Education submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, saying the state will give public schools the option to postpone those federally-required tests.

The acting education secretary says the move comes as they understand the challenges facing schools and students during the pandemic. 