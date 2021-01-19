Stacy Garrity becomes 78th State Treasurer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's new State Treasurer has taken her oath of office.
Stacy Garrity was sworn in as treasurer during a ceremony.
Garrity is a Republican from Bradford County.
She defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella in the November election.
"I am here today as Pennsylvania's new treasurer," Garrity said. "It is now my job to be the steward of taxpayer money and to make certain that government is open, honest, and accountable."
Members of Garrity's family joined her as she took the oath of office.