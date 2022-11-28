Special election for Sen. Gornder's seat in State Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election is set to replace long-time State Sen. John Gordner.
The announcement from the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's office set the special election in the 27th District for January 31, 2023.
Gordner, a Republican, resigned from the senate after accepting a role as counsel to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.
Gordner was a Democrat in the State House before switching to Republican in 2001. He was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 2003 and re-elected five times after that.
On Monday, Gordner announced he is resigning as State Senator of the 27th District, which includes parts of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.