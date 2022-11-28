Special election for Sen. Gornder's seat in State Senate

On Monday, Gordner announced he is resigning as State Senator of the 27th District.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election is set to replace long-time State Sen. John Gordner.

The announcement from the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's office set the special election in the 27th District for January 31, 2023.

Gordner, a Republican, resigned from the senate after accepting a role as counsel to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.

Gordner was a Democrat in the State House before switching to Republican in 2001. He was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 2003 and re-elected five times after that.

On Monday, Gordner announced he is resigning as State Senator of the 27th District, which includes parts of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties.