Snow Squall Awareness Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Snow Squall Awareness Week, and the Wolf administration is reminding drivers to stay safe.

PennDOT says crews are prepared for the winter season but cannot know where the snow squalls will hit.

Officials say the best thing to do if you're caught in one is to slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and other cars.

Penndot is putting up new signs on certain highways to alert drivers when they need to reduce speed.

