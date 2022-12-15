Snowflakes and snowbanks: Storm conditions fluctuate across the area

The severity of the winter conditions Thursday varied significantly from county to county.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thursday's winter storm came with a mix of variations of weather

What your area received relied heavily on your zip code.

In Luzerne County what started out as rain turned into fluffy snow as the sun went down but didn't seem to accumulate like it did in other parts of the state.

Out west in Union and Columbia Counties the snow stacked up a bit higher.

Heading south, what started with sleet changed to snow in the early afternoon in Monroe and Carbon Counties and covered the ground with several inches by the evening hours.

Moving north, the counties of Wayne, Wyoming, and Susquehanna County were the ones to see the heaviest snow and most accumulation.