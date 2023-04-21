Several people report random strangers pulling up to their house, inquiring about buying their chickens as a distraction to rob their home.

RED LION, Pa. — Thieves are ditching the crowbars and hammers and using chickens as tools for stealing throughout York County.

Last Friday, Lance and Julianne Peters say a random car pulled into their Red Lion home and started honking their horn. When they stepped outside, the driver started asking questions about the chickens they keep in the back.

“I was confused and I’m like, ‘Why are we asking about chickens," said Julianne.

“They tried to buy our chickens off us, supposedly," said Lance. "But we knew something was off."

After watching the security footage, Julianne posted the awkward interaction on Facebook and discovered other people were having similar interactions.

It’s a scheme known as ‘distraction burglaries,' where thieves distract their victims as they steal from their homes.

“These guys would’ve been in the house while we’re out back here showing our chickens, which is what they do," said Lance. "What would’ve happened in the house with the kids?”

“It was an unnerving feeling for a while, you couldn’t shake it," said Julianne.

Back in November, Ramesh and Glory Gajmer had a similar experience. They say the same car stopped by their house in Dillsburg, while Glory was home alone.

Glory says two people brought her out to the backyard, while two more snuck in the house, stealing money and jewelry.

“There was a pregnant lady who needed to use the restroom, and I said, ‘Sure, why not,'" said Glory. "Now I know she was pretending to be pregnant.”

"After they stole money and jewelry, we knew that something wasn't right," said Ramesh.

They hope sharing this experience will make more people aware so that they can protect their homes.

“Be nice, but don’t be too nice [and let someone in]," said Glory.