Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall.
“I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha Valentine, a local shopper. “It does seem like a lot of the places in there are closing down due to a lack of interest.”
Valentine says he comes to the Harrisburg Mall to shop at 2nd&Charles. He says it will be upsetting to see the store go.
“This is the only 2nd&Charles in the immediate area that I can get to," said Valentine. "The next closest one is a good 50-minute drive down the road, so having one nearby is really convenient.”
If approved, the land would be used for new retail and multi-use business spaces. The only thing that would be left standing is the mall’s anchor store, Bass Pro Shop.
“I love fishing, so yeah I come here to get some good stuff and look around," said shopper Jake Hann. "I came out with my dad and a couple other guys, and we’re having a good day.”
The redevelopment process is in its early stages and is expected to take time before a final plan is approved.
In a statement sent to FOX43, Karen Watsic with St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based company that owns the Harrisburg Mall, says the demolition will begin in 2024 at the earliest.
Shoppers say the mall’s demolition was something they expected.
“It’s surprising that it’s coming up as soon as it is, but I saw this coming down the line eventually," said Valentine.