Sources say Sen. Toomey will seemingly end his career in elected office in the formal announcement on Monday in Bethlehem.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to published reports, Republican Senator Pat Toomey won't run for re-election or for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says two sources close to Toomey confirmed the surprise decision.

