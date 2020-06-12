SCI Pine Grove reports first COVID-19 inmate death

SCI Pine Grove is located in Indiana County.

The Department of Corrections and SCI Pine Grove officials reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19 on Saturday.

The inmate was 38-years-old.

He was serving a sentence of 1 1/2 to 5 years for receiving stolen property.

He had been at SCI Pine Grove since Jan. 8, 2019.

According to officials, he died at a local hospital.

SCI Pine Grove reports 10 active inmate cases and 8 active staff cases.

According to the facility, inmates who have tested positive are in isolation at the prison or local hospitals depending on their needed care.

Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor's note clearing them.