YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The investigation continues into what caused a school bus to flip with 17 children onboard. The children escaped through emergency hatches as one child was taken to the hospital.
Red Lion Bus Inc confirms to FOX43 news that the driver is no longer employed and that the bus was on an unauthorized route. However the speed in which the bus was travelling has not yet been determined.
The call came in around 8:00 a.m. on May 11 on Kilgore Rd. near Draco Rd. in Hopewell Township.
Listen to this local mom whose child was onboard the bus describe what she was told about the accident:
South Eastern School District released the following statement:
At approximately 8:00 am, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, South Eastern School District had a school bus roll over on its side, on its way to school. There were 17 students on board, all students were checked out at the scene by EMS personnel. One student was taken to York Hospital for further evaluation and the 16 other students were taken to school to be evaluated by our nursing staff. Parents of these students were contacted and told they may pick up their child(ren) after evaluation by district personnel. Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with Red Lion Bus, Inc., will further investigate this matter. The safety of our students is our number one priority and we are thankful to Eureka Fire Company and our local EMS services for responding so quickly.
Hear from first responders from the scene: