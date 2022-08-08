PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editors note: The attached video is from July 28.
Local fire companies across the Midstate are warning of a new scam.
Many fire companies, including Union Deposit, Lancaster Township, and Rheems Fire Departments have posted announcements on their Facebook pages warning residents of the new scam.
Typically, the potential victim will receive a text message claiming that a local fire department is selling shirts for $10 off, with an attached link.
The Union Deposit Volunteer Fire Company posted that the text is not endorsed by the fire company in any way.
The Lancaster Township Fire Department posted a similar screenshot of the targeted scam.
The department also warned against clicking on the link associated with the message. Fire departments would not send a direct text message to residents within the area.
